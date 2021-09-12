Improving flood situation in Sarawak with more flood evacuees allowed to return home

MIRI (Sept 12): The flood situation in Sarawak is improving with the number of flood evacuees dropping from 36 this morning to 13 as of noon today.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat reported that the number of temporary evacuation centres still in operation as of 1pm had also dropped to one.

The evacuation centre at Marudi Civic Centre was closed at around 12pm today.

The last evacuation centre, which is still in operation at SMK Telang Usan, is currently housing 13 victims from three Kampung Padang Kerbau households comprising six adults, including three elderly, five children, and two babies.

Meanwhile, Zone 6 Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said monitoring conducted by Bomba personnel in Marudi found that the flood situation is improving with a significant drop in floodwater levels in several affected areas including in Marudi town, Jalan Kpg Cina and Kpg Dagang.

“The weather in flood-affected areas today (Sunday) were reported sunny with no rain.

“Vehicles can now easily pass through several roads including those leading to the Ridan ferry point as the floodwater level has receded gradually,” he added.