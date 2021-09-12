Kit Siang urges Malaysians to put aside differences, focus on winning war against Covid-19

KUCHING (Sept 12): Democratic Action Party (DAP) veteran parliamentarian leader Lim Kit Siang said today that Malaysia, with 592 Covid-19 deaths yesterday, is currently in a worse stage than the US in its worst period during the pandemic early this year.

According to the Iskandar Puteri MP, the US has about 10 times the population of Malaysia and by Malaysia’s Covid-19 death data of 592 deaths yesterday, if the US were in Malaysia’s pandemic situation, it should have 5,920 Covid-19 deaths.

“Yesterday, the US recorded 410 Covid-19 deaths, and its worst period of the Covid-19 pandemic was when it reached the peak of 4,489 daily Covid-19 deaths on Jan 12.

“Is a daily 592 Covid-19 deaths a new norm for Malaysia? Are we still to reach a new peak for daily Covid-19 deaths?” he asked in a statement today.

Lim said Malaysians must place a moratorium on all differences and think of the country more than anything else and to unite and single-mindedly win the losing war against the 21-month Covid-19 pandemic.

“We must give Malaysians hope and confidence that Malaysians can subordinate their differences in the next 12 to 18 months to win the losing war against the Covid-19 pandemic and reset the institutional and parliamentary structures for Malaysia to set out again to be a world-class great nation,” he said.

When Parliament convenes tomorrow, he said Malaysia would be ranked the world’s Number 21 among nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases.

“We would have joined 20 other countries with more than two million cumulative total of Covid-19 cases, and neared the 21,000-mark for Covid-19 deaths.”

Lim believed that Malaysia would also be the World’s Top 21 nations with the most cumulative total of Covid-19 cases with the smallest population.

As such, he said Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin must summon a top-level meeting of Malaysians, including experts in the public and private health sectors, to re-strategise how Malaysia can get out of the Covid-19 pandemic which has reached its worst stage after 21 months.