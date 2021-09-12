Malaysia records 592 new Covid-19 deaths including backlog cases

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): The Ministry of Health (MOH) reported 100 Covid-19 deaths yesterday alone, with 492 backlog cases which were unreported prior.

The 592 cases were reported via the new COVIDNOW system launched recently, in a bid to present accessible granular data on Covid-19 to the public.

“In an effort to ensure transparent reporting, the MOH is currently in the process of clearing the outstanding data and daily case data is expected to be higher in a few days.

“The MOH, among others, will update the death and discharge data according to the actual date of death and discharge compared to the previous reporting date,” the MOH said. – Malay Mail

