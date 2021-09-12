Man killed after car skids, lands in ditch at Mile 36 Jalan Sibu-Selangau

SIBU (Sept 13): A man was killed after the car he was driving skidded and landed in a ditch at Mile 36 Jalan Sibu-Selangau here today.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Lokman Mandy Abdullah, 29, from Jalan Kampung Dato here.

According to a Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre spokesperson, seven rescuers from the Selangau fire station were despatched to the scene after they received a call on the accident at 2.25am.

“On their arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that the accident involved a car and a victim, believed to be unconscious was inside the car,” he said in a statement.

The spokesperson added the rescuers managed to remove the victim from the driver’s seat and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further action.