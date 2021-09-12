Marudi now Covid-19 orange zone

KUCHING (Sept 12): Marudi has been reclassified as a Covid-19 orange zone after the district reported 33 locally transmitted cases in the past two weeks, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

Aside from Marudi district, the committee said Kabong district is the only other orange zone in the state, with 22 local transmissions in the last 14 days.

In its daily update statement, SDMC said that there are currently 35 red zones in the state, comprising Lawas, Julau, Matu, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong, Limbang, Meradong, Beluru, Sarikei, Lubok Antu, Kapit, Pakan, Kanowit, Song, Belaga, Pusa, Betong, Tebedu, Dalat, Selangau, Sri Aman, Asajaya, Subis, Mukah, Simunjan, Tatau, Lundu, Saratok, Bau, Samarahan, Serian, Kuching, Bintulu, Miri and Sibu.

It added that there are three yellow zones in the state, namely Tanjung Manis, Daro and Telang Usan.

There are no green zone districts in Sarawak.

The Ministry of Health categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.