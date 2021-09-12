Ministry says no compromise with National Recovery Plan SOP violaters

KUCHING (Sept 12): The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs will not compromise if any individual or business premises is caught violating the National Recovery Plan’s standard operating procedures.

Its enforcement director Azman Adam in a statement yesterday said 55,068 premises in Sarawak had been checked under Act 342 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 from May 13 to Sept 10.

“During these checks, 163 compounds worth RM494,000 were issued to the offenders,” said Azman who led a compliance check at a supermarket here yesterday.

He added the move to directly issue compounds to offenders was a reflection of the ministry’s message and commitment to ensure public compliance on the SOPs.

The checks between May 13 and Sept 10 were carried out by 176 plain-clothes enforcement officers throughout the country under an operation named ‘Ops Samar’.

Touching on the reopening of business and trade sectors in Sarawak to revive the economy, collective effort must be reached among retailers and consumers, he added.

“The reopening of these sectors does not mean ‘total freedom’ for them (retailers and consumers) to sideline their responsibilities in as far as SOPs are concerned.

“This is to ensure that the country will be able to recover its economy and safeguard the health and well-being of the people,” he said.

The ministry is urging those with information on individuals or business premises who have violated the SOPs to lodge complaint at [email protected]; via Whatsapp at 019- 279 4317 or call them at 1800-886-800 or 03-8882 6245 / 6088.