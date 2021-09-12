One new Covid-19 cluster reported in Sarawak involving two longhouses in Julau

KUCHING (Sept 12): One new cluster dubbed the Nanga Lasi Mit Cluster was reported in Sarawak today involving two longhouses in Julau, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily Covid-19 update, the committee said that the longhouses are located at Nanga Lasi Mit in Julau and 224 people were screened, with 84 including the index case testing positive.

“A total of 140 people tested negative and 59 new cases were reported today. The positive patients had been admitted to Sarikei Hospital and its Covid-19 low-risk treatment and quarantine centre (PKRC).”

SDMC said that currently there are 135 active clusters in the state, out of which 27 reported a total of 389 new cases.

The clusters that reported new cases are the Bungey 2 Cluster, Betong (32); Lubuk Bukut Cluster, Mukah (18); Kampung Bunga Cluster, Serian (4); Tanah Mawang Cluster, Serian (1); Lorong Urun Cluster, Belaga (13); Kampung Lintang Baru Cluster, Serian (8); Sungai Penyarai 2 Cluster, Tatau (6); Opar Cluster, Bau (1); Sibuluh-Nowang Cluster, Bau (2); Mapu Cluster, Tebedu (1); KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster; Betong (65); Duras Cluster, Serian (10), Kampung Simpok Cluster, Serian (54) and Kaman Cluster, Bau (1).

Other clusters that reported new cases were Sebayang-Stalun Cluster, Limbang (3); Sepom Cluster, Serian (1); Kampung Dangak Cluster, Kuching (1); Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster, Kuching (13); Industri Jalan Semeba Cluster, Kuching (2); Galaxy Cluster, Bintulu (7); Sawit Gelasah Cluster, Subis (2); Kampung Sikog Cluster, Kuching (3); Annah Rais Cluster, Kuching (2); Bijongan Cluster, Bau (1); Beruru Cluster, Pakan (61); and Pasar Matu Cluster, Matu (18).

Meanwhile, SDMC declared an end to three clusters in Kuching, namely the 511 Sentosa Cluster, Kampung Seratau Cluster and Kampung Sungai Laruh Cluster as no new cases were reported from them in the past 28 days.