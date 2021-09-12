Over 17 mln of Malaysia’s adult population fully vaccinated as of Saturday – JKJAV

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 12): A total of 17,026,781 individuals or 72.7 per cent of the country’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of yesterday, according to the Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee Special Committee (JKJAV).

JKJAV through an infographic sharing on its official Twitter today informed that 90.9 per cent of the adult population have received at least one dose, including recipients of the CanSino single-dose vaccine.

Meanwhile, a total of 38,260,575 vaccine doses have been dispensed as of yesterday, including the single-dose and the two-dose vaccines.

“A total of 258,929 vaccine doses were administered through the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) yesterday,” according to JKJAV.

PICK was launched on Feb 24 to carry out vaccination to contain the Covid-19 pandemic nationwide. – Bernama