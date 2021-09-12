Police issue 27 compounds in Sarawak for SOP violations

KUCHING (Sept 12): The police have issued 27 compounds today for violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Sarawak today, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

In a statement, the committee said a majority of the compounds were issued in Kuching (15), followed by Miri (8) and Bintulu (4).

It said that 10 violations were for failing to scan the MySejahtera QR code or registering manually before entering a premises; nine for being at public areas after the allowed hours; and eight for carrying out activities under the negative list.

No arrests were made today and to date, the police have issued a total of 10,706 compounds.

As for compounds issued by the Ministry of Health, there were four issued today with two in Samarahan and one each in Meradong and Dalat.

Two of the compounds were for defying the quarantine order under Section 15, one for not adhering to the quarantine order under Section 14 and one for failing to maintain social distancing.

Thus far, the ministry has issued a total of 506 compounds, said SDMC.

Meanwhile, local authorities under the Local Government and Housing Ministry issued four compounds, one each by the Lundu District Council, Serian District Council, Bau District Council and Bintulu Development Board.

Three of the compounds were issued for not updating the customer registration book while one other compound was for not registering via MySejahtera or the registration book.

To date, there have been 1,482 compounds issued by local authorities.