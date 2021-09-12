SDMC urges public to continue practising 3Ws while avoiding 3Cs

KUCHING (Sept 12): Members of the public are urged to make it a habit to avoid the 3Cs and practise their 3Ws during this Covid-19 pandemic, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its Covid-19 daily update, it said the 3Cs to avoid are crowded places, confined spaces and close conversation.

“For the 3Ws (wash, wear and warn), they must make it a point to regularly wash their hands, wear a face mask in public and to heed health warnings.

“These include avoiding shaking hands or touching; observing the etiquette of coughing and sneezing; seeking immediate treatment if symptoms occur; staying at home and avoid visiting; and performing disinfection and cleaning activities on frequently touched areas,” it said.

The committee also reminded the public to keep in mind the conditions set under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO); to practise social distancing of at least 1 metre at all times; and that high-risk individuals such as children, infants, senior citizens and people with disabilities (OKU) need to be protected.

“Those who are unwell and have symptoms are to get themselves checked immediately,” it said and reiterated that the health recommendations and advice are to be practised at all times.

It urged the public not to be complacent and to remain vigilant during this trying time.