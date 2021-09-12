Sony introduces new SRS-NB10 wireless neckband speaker

KUALA LUMPUR: Sony aims to make home working even easier with the introduction of a new wireless neckband speaker – the SRS-NB10.

Designed to rest on its users’ shoulders, the SRS-NB10 allows them to take conference calls, listen to music and walk around in comfort all day.

Whether working from home or from the office, the SRS-NB10 has been perfectly designed for online conferences, making every meeting effortless and comfortable.

The SRS-NB10 features a full-range speaker unit that is angled upwards so sound is optimised for your ears alone.

Passive radiators embedded at the back of the unit boosts the bass to ensure the sound is well-balanced. Even with others in the room, you’ll hear every word clearly at low volumes.

The SRS-NB10 allows you to have clear audio quality for the calls that matter. Through the Precise Voice Pickup Technology, two high-quality directional (beam-forming) microphones, combined with advanced audio signal processing means that the SRS-NB10 minimises feedback and echo, whilst delivering crystal clear voice quality to the person, or people, on the call.

You can also easily control the microphone while on conference calls with a simple click of the MIC Mute button.

You also have easy control over volume; simply touch the volume buttons on the side of the SRS-NB10 for a level that is comfortable for you. Play and pause when listening to music by touching the button directly on the neckband speaker.

The SRS-NB10 is also light and comfortable with a secure fit around your neck that rests gently on the shoulders so you can keep wearing it, even when your work is done.

The flexible band on the back helps you find the perfect fit and the open-ear style allows you to listen to calls yet still be aware of what’s going on around you.

The SRS-NB10 is also equipped with up to 20 hours of battery. It is also IPX4 splash-proof

Aside from that, the SRS-NB10 also features Multipoint Connection, meaning you can connect two devices at the same time, such as your laptop and smartphone.

Plastic comprises less than 10 per cent of the packaging material for the SRS-NB10, reflecting Sony’s commitment to reducing the environmental impact of its product and practices.

The SRS-NB10 will be available nationwide in Malaysia from January 2022. Recommended retail price is at RM599.