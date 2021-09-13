12 homeless people in Kuching complete Covid-19 vaccine doses

KUCHING (Sept 13): A total of 12 homeless people, one of whom is a woman, completed their second dose of Covid-19 vaccination during the Homeless Community Vaccination Programme here last night.

Social Development Council Sarawak executive secretary Dr Zufar Yadi said the 12 were among the 14 homeless people who received their first dose of the vaccine during the programme last month.

Aside from Kuching Waterfront, he said the other locations where the vaccinations were completed last night were Open Air Market, Padungan police station, Jalan Ang Cheng Ho, Kenyalang Park, Premier 101, Mile 4 (near Everrise), and Matang Jaya.

“Identifying the locations of these homeless individuals receiving their second dose proved to be a challenge for us. However, during the time they received their first dose, we took their photos and identified coordinates of their locations.

“From the coordinates, we could conduct mapping so that we can pinpoint their locations, and from there we have made arrangements for these individuals to be at their respective areas on Sept 12.

“From what I can see tonight, they managed to keep their promise by staying at their respective locations and waited for our team to come and vaccinate them,” he told reporters.

In a statement, the Ministry of Welfare, Community Well-being, Women, Family and Childhood Development said 70 homeless people state-wide completed both doses of Covid-19 vaccination as of Sept 11.

They were from Miri (23), Sibu (28), Serian (3), Kapit (7), Sarikei (7), Samarahan (1), and Betong (1).

The vaccination programme for 18 homeless people in Bintulu will begin on Sept 18.