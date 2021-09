12 localities in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 13): Twelve localities in Sarawak have been imposed with the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

In its Covid-19 daily update, it said three of the localities were located in Bintulu involving a longhouse and two housing areas.

“Rumah Engkabang anak Anggang at KM23, Jalan Bintulu- Miri along with Blocks A, B, M, L, G of Sg Plan Flat and Blok I of PPR Bandar Ria have started its EMCO yesterday and this will run until Sept 25,” it said.

Also undergoing the EMCO on the same dates are Rumah Gani anak Lansam, Sungai Sebangat, Jalan Sebauh-Bintulu and Rumah Eyus Anak Esek, Sg Senggam, Jalan Ulu Sebauh in Sebauh.

From today until Sept 26, five localities will be undergoing a two-week EMCO namely Rumah Thaddeus, Pulau Brunei in Limbang; Rh Geramong, Pasir Putih Ayam Tiga, Nanga Ayam in Julau; Rh Mandau, Sg Pidi, Bintangor in Meradong; Rh Juan, Kampung Parit Beruang, Tanjung Bijat and Rh James, Paku Ulu in Sri Aman.

Two remaining localities namely Rumah Anthony Anak Ladi, Sg Liam, Bakong in Beluru and Rh Igat Jimbun, Kop, Sg. Sawa, Roban in Kabong will start their EMCO from Sept 13 to 27 and Sept 14 to 27 respectively.

In addition to these localities, the committee also said that six localities had their EMCO extended.

They are Kg Sungai Alo and the Kg Sungai Alo Resettlement Scheme in Mukah (Sept 12 to 18); Rh Miah, Kampung Munggu Ridan, Pantu in Sri Aman (Sept 13 to 20); Rh Manai, San Panjai in Lubok Antu (Sept 13 to 27); Rh Nyanggau, Bangkit Rembai, Spaoh, Rh Ganya, Ulu Teru, Debak, and Rh Ulis, Tanu in Betong (Sept 14 to 27).

Meanwhile, SDMC also announced the end of EMCOs for 17 localities in eight districts.

“Six localities had their EMCO lifted yesterday namely the rented rooms above Car Wash 63 at Commerce Square, Joyful Café, Ing Hing Tyre, and Elaine Trading in Bintulu; Rh Norma anak Sanggat, Jalan Smarakan in Tatau; and Rh Edwin anak Gaung, Sg Sujan, Pandan in Sebauh.

“Another ten localities ended their EMCO today. They are Rh Chali anak Jali, Bukit Sekubong in Sebauh; Rh Jepo, Dulang, at Debak, Rh William @ Lium, Tanjung, Paku at Spaoh, and Kampung Medang at Spaoh in Betong; Rh Ribon, Menyang Sedi in Lubok Antu; the rented room above 101 Food Court and SK Ulu Segan quarters in Bintulu; Rh Ado anak Bilong, Sungai Kakus in Tatau; Rh Miah, Kampung Munggu Ridan, Pantu in Sri Aman; and the TH Sungai Rasau plantation in Simunjan,” it said.

It added that Rh Andi, Lubok Besai, Entaih in Pakan will have its EMCO lifted tomorrow.