Agong believes govt capable of meeting early target

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah believed the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob is capable of proving its achievement in the first 100 days via high performance work culture and focus on meeting short term and long term targets.

The King said the country is now on firm track in combating Covid-19 through the formation of the National Recovery Council (MPN) and the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunity Programme as well as financial assistance and economic stimulation packages for the people.

However, according to Al-Sultan Abdullah, the government which was newly formed should doubled efforts to fight Covid-19 and bring the nation and the people out of the threat of the pandemic.

Therefore, he called on all government agencies as well as people’s representatives to act proactively by going to the ground to monitor and look into the issues of the people from near as well as checking the progress of programmes announced.

“Social safety network programmes such as the initiatives of Wilayah Cakna; Wilayah Bebas Berniaga and young city entrepreneurs which could lighten the burden of city folks should be due given attention,” he said when opening the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament today.

At the same time, Seri Paduka Baginda said rural development programmes should continue to be improved and empowered as 7.6 million Malaysians are rural residents including 198,015 Orang Asli.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the government should determine the rural development strategic plan under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) which covered infrastructure, economy, entrepreneur. human capital and delivery system, is implemented to raise the living standard of the rural community apart from battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The government has to also give focus on the provision of broadband service infrastructure throughout the country for the formation of a better digital eco-system which could drive the government’s delivery system, aid economic growth as well as improving the capability of small and medium enterprises.

“A digital friendly environment as well as usage of automation and high technology could be the catalyst of the country in moving from low-cost labour industries to one of high technology. It could provide employment to Malaysians and reduce reliance on foreign labour,” said Al-Sultan Abdullah.

His Majesty said the post-pandemic education also need sustainable and transparent long-term plan which is holistic and comprehensive apart from giving attention to moral and spiritual education.

In this regard, Al-Sultan Abdullah said the agencies responsible for defence and security of the country including cyber security should be prepared and continue to strengthen their respective capabilities.

“Any form of actions which attempted to challenge the sovereignty of the country should be repelled so that Malaysia stays as a peaceful and sovereign country,” he said.

Meanwhile, the King welcomed the move of the government in encouraging the practice of good governance with integrity to create a system of administration which is transparent, efficient and of integrity.

“Therefore, it is very appropriate for the national anti-corruption plan and organisation anti-corruption plan to continue to be supported to achieve the aspirations of our people to live in a country free of corruption and with integrity,” said His Majesty. – Bernama