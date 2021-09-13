CM: Ordinance amended to enable NREB to strengthen regulatory mechanism in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 13): The Natural Resources and Environment Ordinance has been amended to enable the Natural Resources and Environment Board (NREB) to strengthen the regulatory mechanism for sustainable management of natural resources and the protection of environmental quality in Sarawak, said Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Chief Minister said with the amendment, open burning activities on Native Customary Right (NCR) land for commercial purposes is now regulated to ensure that the implementation of socio-economic transformation projects and programmes in the State are carried out in a sustainable manner.

“It has also been amended to increase penalties to RM100,000 for all environmental offences on land pollution, inland water contamination and open burning,” he said at the 9th Chief Minister’s Environmental Award (CMEA) 2019/2020 presentation ceremony aired via Facebook Live today.

Abang Johari said the amendment of the Ordinance also included categorisation of the NREB staff to be public officers within the meaning of the Environmental Quality Act (EQA) 1974.

He said this was to enable transfer of enforcement power from the Federal Department of Environment Malaysia.

“This revision is necessary for the State to prepare under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) – Transfer of Autonomy, to accept additional responsibility in managing environmental matters under the urrent Federal Environment Quality Act 1974.”

In this respect, he urged NREB to be better prepared and to plan strategically to chart its direction for the next 10 years, with adequate resources and competent manpower, supported by effective and adaptable legislation, regulations, guidelines and rules and equipped with technological cutting edge systems in order to effectively play its mandated roles and responsibilities.

“Unlike other areas where efforts can be ad-hoc and piecemeal, matters on environment have to be well-planned, consistent and concerted.

“For this reason, all sectors of industries, the government, and local communities have to rally their support and work together to ensure that everyone complements each other’s efforts in caring for our environment for the benefit of the present and future generations,” he said.

Abang Johari said his administration would continue with its Transformation Agenda towards turning Sarawak into a developed State with high-income economy by 2030.

He added: “We are mindful of our moral and social responsibility to safeguard our environment and to sustainably manage and conserve our natural resources.”

“Our ultimate environmental goal is to have an environment that is decent, and with the highest of quality and respect for all living creatures,” he stressed.

He reminded all that he had, on July 22 this year, launched the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030) with the objectives to prosper the State and Sarawakians whilst simultaneously protecting the environment and stay true to the State’s sustainable development goals.

“Our emphasis on environmental sustainability is to pave the way for more investment flow into Sarawak that will co-create solutions, more green jobs and business opportunities to drive our economy in a sustainable manner,” he added.