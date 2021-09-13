Covid-19: 99.89 per cent of Sarawak’s 3,522 cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 13): Some 99.89 per cent of Sarawak’s 3,522 Covid-19 cases today are in Category 1 or 2, the State Disaster Managament Committee (SDMC) said.

There are four Covid-19 cases in Category 5 (lung infection and needing ventilator) or 0.11 per cent of today’s total.

“Those with no symptoms (Category 1) numbered 2,789 (79.19 per cent) while those with mild symptoms (Category 2) numbered 729 (20.7 per cent). In total, those in Categories 1 and 2 account for 99.89 per cent of today’s number of cases,” SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update.

There were no Category 3 cases or those with lung infections and Category 4 or those that need oxygen today.

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 1,221 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Bintulu (382) and Sibu (232).

Another four districts also recorded triple-digit cases, namely Serian with 231, Miri (178), Lundu (110) and Mukah (106).

Districts that registered double-digit cases were Pusa with 84, Betong (82), Saratok (79), Asajaya (74), Sarikei (69), Sri Aman (68), Pakan (59), Subis (56), Sebauh (54), Lubok Antu (53), Samarahan (37), Limbang (35), Belaga and Kanowit (32), Kapit and Bau (31), Lawas (29), Tebedu (28), Beluru (20), Meradong and Selangau (19), Selangau (16), Dalat and Tatau (13) and Bukit Mabong (12).

For districts recording single-digit new cases, they were Simunjan with eight, Matu and Tanjung Manis (3), Julau (2) and Telang Usan (1).

The remaining three districts did not record any new case for the day.

SDMC said that the new cases today consisted of 2,477 cases which were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 304 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 346 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 388 from other screenings at health facilities.

“There were also seven imported cases, including one from United Arab Emirates.

“The others are returnees from other states, with five from Sabah and one from Selangor. All seven cases were asymptomatic,” it said.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 360 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,807 individuals at 105 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, there are 148,101 individuals who have completed their quarantine period.