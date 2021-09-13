Covid-19 cases drop to 1,649 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: New Covid-19 infections in Sabah decreased slightly to 1,649 cases on Monday.

A new cluster was reported in Kinabatangan, named Desa Jeroco 2 Cluster.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said Kota Kinabalu registered an increase of 122 cases to 314, while infections in Penampang rose by 97 to 165.

Cases in Keningau also increased by 33 to 96, Kinabatangan went up 22 to 68 and Tambunan rose by 25 to 47.

Meanwhile, he said infections in Sandakan had decreased by 117 to 138, Tawau declined by 31 to 68, Papar went down 47 to 56 and Kota Marudu dropped by 57 to 43.

Masidi, who is Sabah’s Covid-19 spokesperson, said 44 detainees had reportedly infected Covid-19 on Monday, including 18 from Henry Gurney School and 18 from Kepayan Prison.

He said close contact screenings remained the highest contributor of Covid-19 cases in Sabah with 932 infections (56.5 per cent), followed by 481 cases (29.2 per cent) from symptomatic screenings, 74 cases from clusters and 162 from other screenings.

He said that 508 or 30.8 per cent of the new patients fell under Category 1, 1,061 (64.3 per cent) under Category 2, eight under Category 3, 12 under Category 4 and eight under Category 5, whereas 52 patients were still being investigated.

He added that 87.9 per cent of the daily cases are Malaysians.

Of the 1,649 daily cases, he said 756 (35 per cent) were cases registered between two to three days, 249 (11.5 per cent) recorded between four to five days and 174 (eight per cent) were backlogs registered after more than five days.