Covid-19: Cases drop to 3,522 today after yesterday’s record high, but S’wak still tops table

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak recorded 3,522 new Covid-19 cases today, a significant drop from yesterday’s record high of 5,291 new cases.

However, Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the State continued to top the list nationwide.

“Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 160,320,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a Facebook post.

He said nationwide 16,073 new cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases to 1,995,771.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Johor with 2,030 cases, Selangor (1,947), Sabah (1,649), Penang (1,243), Kedah (1,191), Kelantan (1,070), and Perak (1,011).

States and territories that recorded three-digit new cases were Pahang (878), Terengganu (704), Kuala Lumpur (398), Melaka (206), and Negeri Sembilan (156).

Also recording new cases were Perlis (41), Putrajaya (16), and Labuan (11).

In a subsequent Facebook post, Dr Noor Hisham revealed that 1,558 or 83 per cent of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds nationwide had been taken up as of today.

He said non-ICU beds being used for Covid-19 cases stood at to 17,370 or 75 per cent.

“As for Sarawak, ICU beds in use are 120 (73 per cent), while non-ICU beds are 1,022 (87 per cent),” he added.