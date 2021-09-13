Covid-19: Five fatalities in Sarawak, including one BID

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak recorded five Covid-19 fatalities today, including one brought-in-dead (BID) in Sibu, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

These brought the Covid-19 death toll in the state to 630.

On the deaths, SDMC said that the Sibu BID case was a 55-year-old man who was confirmed positive on Sept 9.

“He had hypertension, diabetes, dyslipidemia, gout and heart disease,” it said.

The committee informed that there were two deaths in Kuching.

“One was a man aged 86 who was confirmed positive on Sept 10. He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cancer. The other was a 64-year-old woman confirmed positive on Sept 11. She had auto-immune disease,” it said.

Both passed away in Sarawak General Hospital (SGH).

Another octogenarian aged 85 from Bau passed away in SGH. He was confirmed positive on Sept 10. He had hypertension, diabetes, heart disease and chronic kidney disease.

In Sri Aman, a 54-year-old woman with cancer passed away at Sri Aman Hospital. She was confirmed positive on Sept 11.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that there were 2,256 cases who have been discharged from hospitals and Quarantine and Low-Risk Treatment Centres (PKRC) statewide.

Out of the total cases, 1,121 were discharged from Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and PKRC under SGH, PKRC Serian (344), Sibu Hospital and PKRC (176), PKRC Unimas (144), Bintulu Hospital and PKRC (136), Sarikei Hospital and PKRC (88), Kapit Hospital and PKRC (59), PKRC Mukah (59), Miri Hospital and PKRC (45), Sri Aman Hospital and PKRC (31), PKRC Betong (28), Limbang Hospital and PKRC (14), and PKRC Lawas (11).

“The total number of recoveries in the state have now increased to 118,209 or 73.73 per cent out of the overall cases,” the committee said.

There are still a total of 41,241 patients still warded and under medical supervision at hospitals and PKRC throughout the state, with 77 cases in Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and 18 being intubated.