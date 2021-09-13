Do not quickly fall into complacency in efforts to contain Covid-19 – Agong

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has reminded all parties not to quickly become complacent and satisfied in the efforts to curb Covid-19 in the country.

The Agong said efforts should continued to contain the spread of the infection especially with the emergence of various new variants.

“The government should continue with efforts to reduce the daily Covid-19 infection cases and achieve herd immunity soon,” said His Majesty at the Opening of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament today.

In taking cognizance of the fact, the King said a whole-of-society effort strategy should be intensified with effective communication narratives.

Al-Sultan Abdullah said the country is now on firm track in combating Covid-19 through the formation of the National Recovery Council (MPN) and the implementation of the National Covid-19 Immunity Programme as well as financial assistance and economic stimulation packages for the people.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong clearly appreciates the government’s continuous efforts in implementing various strategies to deal with the pandemic and its impact on the economic aspect; social and the people’s well-being. – Bernama

