Dr Sim: Use of Antigen RTK test kits proposed to address backlog of lab results

KUCHING (Sept 13): The use of the Antigen Rapid Test Kit (RTK) has been proposed due to the major backlog in obtaining laboratory results from rt-PCR samples collected, said Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor said he found it troubling that some rt-PCR results have been delayed for up to five days.

“The delay was due to State Health Department sending the samples to private laboratories in Kuala Lumpur as per the Ministry of Health’s arrangement due to the big increase in Covid-19 testing,” he said in a Facebook post.

Dr Sim said over 28,000 rt-PCR samples were tested yesterday from Sarawak alone, with 1,412 of the test results from Kuching being from the backlog.

As a result, he said discussions were held with medical experts from the Health Department and the Ministry of Health to consider the use of Antigen RTK in order to diagnose Covid-19 cases quickly.

Dr Sim said this would allow containment measures to be immediately implemented, such as enforcing quarantine orders to break the chain of transmission.

He explained that the Delta variant of Covid-19 can be transmitted by aerosols and wearing face masks correctly is crucial during this period.

“Wearing masks can help reduce the risk of Covid-19 in two ways. If the air has been contaminated, masks can filter the air and make it cleaner.

“If an infected person is present, masks can stop the person from contaminating the air by containing his or her airway droplets and saliva within his/her mask,” he said.

Dr Sim stressed wearing face masks is a simple and effective step to break the chain of Covid-19 infection.

“Please think carefully before you remove your mask, particularly when you are in public places or there is someone around you.

“When you remove your mask, you are either putting yourself in danger (because you may breathe in contaminated air), or endangering the people around you (because you could contaminate the air they breathe),” he pointed out.

Dr Sim also urged those eligible to get themselves vaccinated, including children aged 12 and above, as well as to frequently wash hands to maintain proper hygiene.

He added that the use of a face shield is also recommended.