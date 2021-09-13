Drugs hidden with frozen fish seized from MASkargo

KOTA KINABALU: The State Customs Department seized 8.668 kilograms of drugs worth RM404,375 from MASkargo at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport last month.

State Customs Department Assistant Director General Datuk Abdullah Jaapar said the drugs were seized from 16 polystyrene boxes, labelled as frozen seafood, as they were going through the scanning machine on August 29.

Abdullah said MASkargo safety personnel noticed suspicious images underneath the container of the items inside the containers.

Further inspection by Customs officers revealed that the suspicious items were two types of drugs, namely Ketamin weighing at 5.431 kg worth RM287,843; and 3.237 kg of Methamphetamine worth RM116,532.

Following the seizure of items, a 32-year-old local man was arrested to facilitate investigation, said Abdullah.

He said the modus operandi of the drug syndicate is to fill drugs in plastic and hide it underneath frozen fish inside polystyrene boxes to prevent detection.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

Meanwhile, Abdullah said since January this year, the State Customs Department had seized 235.358 kg of Methamphetamine worth RM8.47 million, 5.431 kg of Ketamine worth RM287,843, 1.022 kg of cannabis worth RM2,555, and ketum worth RM34.

Following these cases, six people have been detained while two of the suspects have been charged in court.

Abdullah urged the public to continue to channel information to the Customs Department in combating smuggling activities.