SIBU (Sept 13): Employees Provident Fund (EPF) Sibu branch has been temporarily closed starting today until a date to be announced later.

EPF, in its official Facebook page, however did not state the reason for the closure.

It also stated that all appointments scheduled during the period have been cancelled.

It advised customers with scheduled appointments during the closure to book a new appointment.

Customers are also encouraged to conduct EPF transactions online.