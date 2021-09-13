Fire totally destroyed two workers’ quarters at plantation in Betong

KUCHING (Sept 13): Two workers’ quarters at a plantation in Betong were completely destroyed during a fire that broke out this morning.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) operations centre, a distress call was received at 7.07am.

A team from Betong fire station were rushed to the scene.

“The fire was brought under control at 8.05am, however the two workers’ quarters (Block D and E), which were non-permanent structures made from wood, were 100 per cent destroyed.

“Each block has 10 rooms, and in total 20 rooms have been destroyed,” Bomba said.

No injuries were reported in the blaze and all victims were safe.

The operation ended at around 9am.