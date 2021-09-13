Foreign worker killed after motorcycle hit by tanker truck at Bekenu junction

MIRI (Sept 13): A 43-year-old foreign oil palm plantation worker was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was hit by a tanker truck at Bekenu Junction, which is part of the Pan Borneo Highway stretch here today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Law Poh Kiong said the deceased was identified as Muhammad Yahya Simang from Indonesia.

He said Bomba received a distress call on the accident at 7.40am and rushed eight personnel from Lopeng fire station to the scene.

“Upon arrival at 8.33am, Bomba personnel found that the accident involved a tanker truck and a motorcycle.

“According to witnesses, the accident was believed to have occurred when the motorcyclist, who was coming out of a junction near an oil palm plantation where he had worked, lost control of his vehicle and was hit by a tanker truck, which was travelling on the same route heading towards Bintulu from Miri city,” said Law.

Firefighters had to extricate the motorcyclist who was stuck under the tanker truck.

Medical personnel at the scene pronounced the motorcyclist dead and his body was handed over to the police for further action.

The lorry driver who escaped unharmed has surrendered himself at the nearby police station.