Government and Pakatan sign historic bipartisan cooperation memorandum

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): The federal government and the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition have today signed a historic memorandum of understanding (MoU) to ink their bipartisan cooperation, ushering in a period of political stability and to work on economic recovery efforts for the greater good.

Dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation”, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the bipartisan cooperation — the first in the country’s history — was in line with the royal decree outlined by His Majesty Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah earlier today where all parties needed to practice “deliberative democracy”.

“The government is confident that this memorandum of understanding will not only be able to put aside all political differences, but also to ensure that the country’s recovery runs holistically and inclusively.

“The transformation set to be introduced will not only strive towards good governance in the fight against Covid-19 and the economic recovery, but also stimulate a conducive investment climate that will spur strong economic growth for the well being of the Malaysian Family,” he said in a statement here.

A deliberative democracy is a form of democracy where deliberation is central to decision-making.

Earlier today, the King repeated his appeal for bipartisan support towards efforts to revive an ailing economy and fight the pandemic after opening the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament.

Throughout the royal address, His Majesty emphasised on the need to channel resources to help the people and businesses, and advised the government to spend “appropriately” on healthcare, aid and support to get businesses back open.

Accordingly, Ismail Sabri said the MoU comprised six initiatives from empowerment of Covid-19 plans, administrative transformation, parliamentary reforms, Malaysian Agreement MA63, judicial independence and the establishment of a steering committee.

Those present for the official signing were PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng, Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

Also in attendance were Dewan Negara president Tan Sri Rais Yatim, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun, Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa, Seremban MP Anthony Loke, Senator Datuk Donald Peter Mojuntin, Kulim Bandar Baharu MP Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail and Pulai MP Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub.

Ismail Sabri then thanked all aforementioned lawmakers who unanimously decided to set aside their political ideological differences to jointly spearhead economic stability and the wellbeing of the greater “Malaysian Family”. — Malay Mail