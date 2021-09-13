King advises all quarters to practise deliberative democracy

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today advised all quarters to practise deliberative democracy in finding solutions to any problem.

As such, His Majesty welcomed the openness of the government in giving opportunities to various quarters including Members of Parliament to get involved in public governance.

“I also welcome and greatly appreciate the efforts towards realising the new bipartisan cooperation approach among all quarters that will create a new political landscape and bring about changes in the country’s administration system,” the King said when opening the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament here today.

While describing such maturity as a long-coveted change, Al-Sultan Abdullah said only with strong unity, solidarity and togetherness of the people, as a big Malaysian Family, can the country face all challenges and trials.

“Take the old Malay proverb biduk lalu kiambang bertaut (when the boat passes, the duckweeds reconnect)” as it’s true that winners will not win all and losers will not lose all,” he said. – Bernama

