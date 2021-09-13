King tells politicians not to ‘gamble’ with nation’s future for self-interest

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah told the country’s elected representatives today not “to gamble with the future of my nation” for political self-interest, delivering a royal address that reminded politicians to honour their sworn duty to put the people first.

Prior to today’s Parliament sitting, the Agong repeated his frustration with the incessant political strife that had taken place throughout a pandemic, which has spanned nearly two years, as he appealed for the warring factions to reach a truce and focus more on putting the country back on the recovery path.

The King said Malaysians have suffered enough, citing the letters he received that “conveyed a thousand hopes” from the common people seeking “the ray of change” so normal life could resume after the country descended into a crisis wrought by a coronavirus.

“My advice to all honourable members: do not ever gamble with the future of my nation to pursue your agenda,” he said.

“Hence I appeal to all honourable members to put focus back on efforts to combat the Covid-19 pandemic so we can return the light to my people.” – Malay Mail

MORE TO COME