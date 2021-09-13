MoU doesn’t mean Opposition joining government, says DAP’s Loke

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): The “historic” agreement government and Opposition lawmakers will sign this evening could lead to greater political cooperation and bipartisanship in the country, DAP’s Anthony Loke said.

The DAP parliamentary leader urged Malaysians not to prejudge the unprecedented agreement, insisting that Opposition lawmakers would continue scrutinising the government for errors and shortcomings.

“As one of the PH (Pakatan Harapan) negotiators, I hope this understanding will not only restore political stability for now, but also contribute towards a more dynamic and consultative bipartisan political landscape and culture, especially in Parliament.

“I hope all parties will take some time to read and evaluate the historic document when it is announced,” he said.

Loke explained that the agreement was designed to let the country focus on defeating Covid-19 and restoring the economy, and did not mean that Opposition representatives would be co-opted into the government.

Yesterday, a group of PH and Perikatan Nasional federal lawmakers jointly announced that a memorandum of understanding for political cooperation between the two political rivals would be signed this evening.

Bipartisanship has been a major platform for both sides since Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob was appointed as the prime minister.

Shortly after taking office, Ismail Sabri met with the leaders of PH and jointly issued a statement with them to express a common commitment to combat the pandemic as well as protect Malaysian lives and livelihoods.

Prior to appointing Ismail Sabri, the Yang diPertuan Agong also advised politicians in the country to set aside their differences and cooperate for the betterment of Malaysia. – Malay Mail