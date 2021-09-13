New pool at Delta Swimming Pool expected to be done next year – Councillor

SIBU (Sept 13): A new pool for children equipped with some recreational facilities has been proposed for the Delta Swimming Pool here, said councillor Donna Petrus Ngelai.

According to the chairperson of Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) General Purpose and Community Services Standing Committee, the budget to implement the proposal is available and the project is expected to be carried out next year.

“Next year, if possible, we continue our project regarding the proposal to build a new swimming pool for children as we already have the budget.

“It was planned before the Covid-19 pandemic, where the idea was to attract more children to Delta Swimming Pool and which indirectly, would also entice their parents to come as well.

“The proposed pool will be of safe depth for the children and we will have some recreational facilities for them as well,” Donna told reporters after joining SMC chairman Clarence Ting for inspection of the Delta Swimming Pool here yesterday.

She added there is already an existing pool for children.

“When the project is completed in time to come, Delta Swimming Pool will have two pools for children,” she said.

Elaborating, she said other upgrading projects for this pool included construction of an awning at the main entrance.

Donna pointed out that this was especially handy on rainy days when parents come to fetch their children.

She disclosed that the main entrance will also be upgraded in a bid to ensure better crowd control in view of the tight standard operating procedure (SOP).

The facility for special needs individuals will also be further improved, she said.

Later, Ting accompanied by Donna, SMC General Purpose and Community Standing Committee vice chairman councillor Joseph Lim Tong Guan, councillors Zaiton Abdul Kader and Ibrahim Laili, inspected the Bukit Lima Swimming Pool.

On areas of improvement at Bukit Lima Swimming Pool, Donna said the entrance will be improved to have separate entry and exit points.

Unlike Delta Swimming Pool, she noted that there was no signage to indicate Bukit Lima Swimming Pool which might cause confusion among some people on its location.

But they were still studying on where to place the signage, she said.