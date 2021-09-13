No sign of possible terror attack on Malaysia, says IGP following Japan’s advisory to its citizens in SE Asia

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): The police have moved to reassure the public that thus far there have been no threats to Malaysia, following Japan’s recent advisory to its citizens of possible terrorist attacks in Southeast Asia.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said, however, that police surveillance will be stepped up in response to this development.

He also urged the public not to panic and spread misinformation about the situation.

“The peace and security of the country is under control at this present time. Thus far, we have not detected or received any information on any form of terrorist threat, so please do not panic and engage in speculation.

“The police will ensure the country remains safe. We will also increase our surveillance and monitoring and we will take stern action against anyone who threatens our national security,” Acryl said in a statement this evening.

Earlier today, the Embassy of Japan in Malaysia confirmed that an advisory was issued to Japanese citizens in Malaysia over possible terrorist threats in South-east Asia.

According to media reports, Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry had issued an advisory to all of its citizens in Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Myanmar to stay away from religious facilities and other crowded areas.

The advisory cited intelligence reports that there could be possible attacks on houses of worship and places where large crowds gather in the region.

It was issued this morning. — Malay Mail