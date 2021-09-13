Observation reveals overweight problem affecting 10 pct of Mirians aged 16, 17

MIRI (Sept 13): About 10 per cent of teenagers aged 16 and 17 here have overweight issues including obesity, based on observation at the public Covid-19 vaccination centres last weekend.

In sharing with reporters during his visit to PPV Eastwood Valley yesterday, Minister of Transport Sarawak Datuk Lee Kim Shin said he had spoken with principals of several secondary schools here about this matter.

“I have been told by them (the principals) that in each school, there are roughly 10 per cent of students who are overweight, with some being obese. It is important to note that such condition is classified as a comorbidity.

“Before administering the vaccine, the medical personnel would observe the students and whenever necessary, weight and height measurements would be taken to calculate their BMI (Body Mass Index).

“Arrangements would be made for those with comorbidities to PPV Miri Hospital, where there would be medical personnel to observe the individuals pre- and post-vaccination,” said Lee, who is the minister-in-charge of Miri Division Disaster Management Committee (MDDMC).

As for the parents and guardians, the minister encouraged them to cross-check the information when bringing their children for vaccination, so as to prevent confusion.

“I have talked to one of the parents whose child is having overweight issue – she mistakenly thought that the child had to lose some weight before going for vaccination.

“I’ve clarified to her that separate arrangements would be made for those with comorbidities, thus she does not have to worry,” said Lee.