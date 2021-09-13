Police issue 19 compounds for defying SOPs

KUCHING (Sept 13): The police have issued 19 compounds in five districts in Sarawak for various violations of standard operating procedures (SOPs), the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said today.

In its daily update, it said that 10 of the compounds were issued in Kuching, while four were issued in Sibu, three in Miri and one each in Bintulu and Lundu.

“Nine compounds were issued for failing to scan MySejahtera or registering particulars before entering a premises; four for gathering and not observing social distancing; and three to premises operating beyond the allowed hours.

“One compound was issued for not wearing face mask; one for exiting an Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) area; and one for bringing an underage child to a public place,” SDMC said.

To date, the police have issued 10,725 compounds.

In addition, there was a compound issued by the Bau District Council to a premises for not updating the customer’s registration book.

Meanwhile, SDMC said that there are 35 districts in the state that remain as Covid-19 red zones. Kuching, Samarahan, Sibu, Miri and Bintulu are among those classified as red zones.

There are two districts that are orange zones, namely Marudi and Kabong.

Tanjung Manis, Daro and Telang Usan remain classified as yellow zones.

There are no green zones in the state.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) categorises a district with no local Covid-19 transmissions in 14 days as a green zone, one to 20 local transmissions as yellow zone, 21 to 40 as orange zone and 41 and more as red zone.