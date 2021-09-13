Sarawak General Hospital gets new Covid-19 accident and emergency facilities

KUCHING (Sept 13): Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has a new Covid-19 Accident and Emergency field hospital sponsored by Mercy Malaysia.

In revealing this, State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian said the field hospital was set up in a record six days.

For the freshest news, join our Telegram Channel.

“Thank you very much to Mercy Malaysia for sponsoring the Covid-19 Accident and Emergency facilities for Sarawak General Hospital,” he said in a Facebook post.

“Amazed by the innovation as the field hospital for Covid-19 Accident and Emergency unit was set up by local contractor who normally sets up for events. They have put their expert skills, which have been ‘dormant’, into new and good use.”

Dr Sim said the field hospital will allow for better separation of positive and non-Covid-18 patients at SGH, especially when the community needs to live with the coronavirus.

“The field hospital has much improved facilities with bigger capacity. It has the usual three zones set up with oxygen support for up to 60 patients, rather than just utilising the ‘corridor outside’ (for better air flow ventilation) of the accident and emergency block of Sarawak General Hospital,” he explained.

Dr Sim added the State government will assist State Health Department and SGH with essential basic medical equipment funding if required.

He recently visited the field hospital with State Health director Datuk Dr Mohamed Sapian Mohamed and SGH acting director Dr Hayati Ja’afar.