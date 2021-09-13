Six new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 13): The State Health Department has declared six new Covid-19 clusters, all of which involved community clusters detected from longhouses.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its Covid-19 daily update said one of the clusters resulted in 96 positive cases (including the index case) out of the 121 individuals who were screened.

“The Sungai Kerubong Cluster in Sarikei involved residents of a longhouse located at Sungai Kerubong area in Selalang.

“Of those who were screened, one of the positive cases was newly reported today while another 25 were found negative,” it said.

It said another cluster dubbed the Sungai Dabai Cluster in Pakan detected 55 positive cases (including the index case) out of the 63 individuals screened.

“Out of these positive cases, 52 were reported today.

“One is currently pending lab test result while the remaining seven have tested positive,” it said.

All positive cases from these two clusters have been sent to Sarikei Hospital and the quarantine and low-risk patients treatment centre (PKRC) in Sarikei.

The committee said another 33 positive cases (including the index case) out of 36 individuals who were screened, were detected from the Pulau Brunei Cluster in Limbang.

“A total of 20 of the positive cases were newly reported today while three have tested negative,” it said, adding that the positive cases have been sent to Limbang Hospital and the PKRC in the district.

Meanwhile, SDMC said the remaining three clusters involved longhouses currently under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

“The Sungai Sujan Mapok Cluster in Sebauh detected 12 positive cases (including the index case) of which 11 were newly reported today.

“Another 33 individuals from the 45 screened are pending lab test results,” it said.

The positive cases from this cluster have been sent to Bintulu Hospital and the PKRC in Bintulu.

On the other hand, it said the Andi Liam Cluster in Beluru traced 29 positive cases (including index case) out of the 104 individuals who were screened.

“Of the 29, 15 were newly reported today. There are also 18 pending lab test results while the remaining 57 have tested negative,” it said.

It said for the Tinwar Keleku Cluster in Subis, 34 including the index case were found positive out of the 50 individuals who were screened.

“A total of 19 out of the 34 positive cases were also newly reported today.

“Three are pending lab test results while the remaining 13 have tested negative,” it said.

All positive cases from the Andi Liam Cluster and Tinwar Keleku Cluster have been sent to Miri Hospital and the PKRC in Miri.

Meanwhile, SDMC also announce the end of four clusters namely Kampung Kendaie Cluster and Pandan Cluster in Lundu; Sessang Cluster in Kabong; and Central Park Third Mile Cluster in Kuching after no new cases were detected from these clusters in the past 28 days.

There are currently 137 active clusters in the state with 22 clusters recording an increase of 304 new positive cases today.

They are the Bungey 2 Cluster in Betong (83); Sungai Dabai Cluster in Pakan (52); Long Urun Cluster in Belaga (32); KM20 Jalan Betong Cluster in Betong (28); Pulau Brunei Cluster in Limbang (20); Tinwar Keleku Cluster in Subis (19); Andi Liam Cluster in Beluru (15); Sungai Sujan Mapok Cluster in Sebauh (11); Tanah Mawang Cluster in Serian (7); Pinang Jawa Cluster in Kuching (6); Bandar Baru Mukah Cluster in Mukah (5); Kampung Sikog Cluster in Kuching (5); Galaxy Cluster in Bintulu (4); Duras Cluster in Serian (3); Lubuk Bukut Cluster in Mukah (3); Industri Jalan Semeba Cluster in Kuching (2); Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua Cluster in Kuching (2); Opar Cluster in Bau (2); Sepom Cluster in Serian (2); Kampung Kakeng Cluster in Serian (1); Annah Rais Cluster in Kuching (1); and Sungai Kerubong Cluster in Sarikei (1).