UMS student best presenter at  science, technology seminar

KOTA KINABALU: Nurul Ariqah Ispal, a postgraduate student at Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), was selected the best presenter at the 14th Science and Technology Seminar 2021 (S&T2021) held here on September 9.

The Civil Engineering student beat 69 presenters from 72 participants who were among UMS researchers and academicians.

She delivered a research paper entitled ‘Employing Local Cellulose Fibre to Reinforce the Wearing Course of Asphalt Pavement’ in the two-day conference held online organised by the Faculty of Science and Natural Resources (FSSA) with the theme, “Integrated environmental Research and Development (R&D) Approach Towards Sustainable Development,”.

Earlier, in the opening ceremony, UMS Vice-Chancellor Professor Datuk ChM. Ts. Dr Taufiq Yap Yun Hin said the seminar aimed to be a platform for knowledge, knowledge sharing, and research findings.

According to him, a platform such as S&T 2021 could help UMS young researchers and academicians to have varying views from the keynote speakers and other presenters.

“Together, let us accelerate the exchange of ideas through this platform.

“If we put our thinking caps on, we can unravel and get to the bottom of some highly critical issues on environmental development challenges, expectations, and opportunity in the future,” he said.

The seminar covered seven main themes, including Mathematics and Statistics, Environmental Science, Biodiversity, and Natural Resource, Sustainable Forestry and Agriscience, Energy Engineering and Technology, Health and Medical Science, ICT and Computer Graphics, and other science and technology-related topics.

The Vice-Chancellor also hoped that FSSA would achieve its motto of ‘Excellence in Science, Technology, and Environmental Sustainability, through this seminar citing that the team had done a great job by working their fingers to the bone to make this seminar a success amid the threat of Covid-19 pandemic.

“It is our hope that the plenary will make clear the importance of environmental development and sustainability,” he added.

The seminar, which was streamed live on FSSA’s Facebook page, was attended by the Dean, Prof Dr Jualang Gansau, and the S&T2021 Chairman, Associate Prof Ts. Dr Sazmal Effendi.