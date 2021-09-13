Yayasan Sabah to resolve salary issue of UCSF staff

KOTA KINABALU: The management of Yayasan Sabah Group has agreed to resolve the salary issue of University College Sabah Foundation (UCSF) staff based on the decision of the Department of Labour Tribunal.

They have also directed the management of UCSF not to appeal to the High Court to get a judicial review of the Labour Tribunal decision.

Director of Yayasan Sabah cum executive chairman of Innoprise Corporation Sdn Bhd, Datuk Haji Gulamhaidar @ Yusof bin Khan Bahadar, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“Like any other established colleges and universities in Malaysia, UCSF is also feeling the crunch of the pandemic,” Gulamhaidar said.

Based on UCSF’s current financial situation and projected new student admissions in 2022, he said UCSF is not expected to be able to cover staff total salary payments.

“However, the Yayasan Sabah Group management takes this matter seriously and strives to find the best solution.

“As part of the Yayasan Sabah Group management’s commitment, additional funds are channelled to support UCSF staff’s salary payment,” said Gulamhaidar.

He said the Yayasan Sabah Group management will continue to engage with the management of UCSF to sort out this matter for a long-term solution.

“The management of Yayasan Sabah Group hopes that the UCSF’s management will put employee engagement as one of its utmost prominent primacies, especially during this challenging time.

“The management of Yayasan Sabah Group is adamant about making sure that all efforts planned are implemented while providing the educational development agenda of our people continues,” he added.

The workers had sued UCSF for cutting their salaries by half. The court ruled that UCSF must pay them a total of RM94,709.35, representing accumulated salaries deducted between October and December last year.

UCSF was reported to be going to the High Court to challenge a July 22 labour court decision in favour of 35 of its employees over the salary dispute.