12 Sabah-born footballers join national squad

KOTA KINABALU: Twelve Sabah-born footballers will be among the 23-member national squad to face the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 India qualifiers from September 19-25.

They are goalkeepers Asma Junaidi and Olevia Olga Sabrinus; defenders Jessica Susanne Mailu, Siti Nurfaizah Saidin, Hellma Emily Joinin; midfielders Pedrolia Martin Sikayun, Jaciah Jumilis, Alice Mic Michael, Eva Olivianie Antinus, Dadree Rofinus, Waitie Taming; and striker Henrietta Justine.

However, there was no place for Flori Ivy Angel Jobindang and JI Fedalliah Clarita Jaimin who were among the 14 Sabahan players called up for the national centralised training camp in preparation for the Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers in Palestine.

The rest of the squad are Nurul Azurin Mazlan (goalkeeper), Malini Nordin, Steffi Sarge Kaur, Nurfatin Rozani, Mira Fazliana Aidi, Nor Saema Che Tengah (defenders), Nur Faiqah Safira Mohamad Farid, Andrea Lee Xin Yi, Nur Lyana Soberi, Nur Farishah Erinna Hisham (midfielders) and Puteri Noralisa Wilkinson (striker).

National women head coach Jacob Josepg announced the final squad of 23 players, which was published in the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) official website.

Prior to the announcement of the final squad, 25 out of the 28 players underwent a three-week quarantine-based centralised training at Wisma FAM in Kelana Jaya and National Sports Council field in Bukit Jalil starting August 21.

The national squad left for Jordan on Tuesday before continuing their journey to Palestine.

The Malaysia women football squad are in Group H with hosts Palestine and South East Asia’s powerhouse Thailand in the qualifying group stage.

Malaysia will open their campaign against Thailand on September 19 and followed by the game against Palestine on September 22 in Al-Ram.