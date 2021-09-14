16 die from Covid-19 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 16 new Covid-19 deaths on September 14 and 19 new variant-of-concern (VOC) cases between August 31 and September 13.

State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun said 10 of fatalities were in Kota Kinabalu, Papar (2), Kota Marudu (1), Tawau (1), Telupid (1) and Beluran (1).

“There are cases of deaths that take time to verify and are reported later than the actual date,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health in its Twitter post on Tuesday shared graphic information that the newly found VOC cases in the state were Delta (17) and Beta (2), bringing the total VOC cases to 35.

On the Covid-19 daily update, Sabah recorded 1,784 new cases, including 20 babies below one year old.

“A total of 115 children aged one to five were tested positive with Covid-19, 344 aged 6-17, 1,138 aged 18-59 and 168 above 60 years old.

“A total of 575 patients out of the 1,784 have been fully vaccinated, 116 partly vaccinated while the rest not yet vaccinated or not eligible to be vaccinated.

“Of the total daily cases, 400 were in Category 1, 1,307 in Category 2, 10 in Category 3, nine in Category 4 and 16 in Category 5. A total of 92.99 per cent of the patients are Malaysians,” Masidi said.

He added that a total of 912 infections from the total number were backlog cases up to five days.

On the vaccination status, as of September 13, 53.2 per cent of Sabah adult population have been fully vaccinated while 68.2 per cent already received their first dose.

Meanwhile, five areas in Sabah will be placed under an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Sept 16 to 29 to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Two of the localities are Kampung Kirangawan and Kampung Pinatau in Kota Marudu.

Kampung Nuntunan Apin-Apin in Keningau, Kampung Lungkidau in Ranau and workers’ housing in Ruku-Ruku Boustead farm in Telupid will also be locked down.

Meanwhile, the EMCOs at Kampung Labuan, Kampung Ambong Tolus and Kampung Rampayan Laut in Kota Belud, Kampung Narawang and Kampung Minisalu Baru (Pasir Putih) in Ranau and Taman Ria Height in Tawau will be lifted on September 15.