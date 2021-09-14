16 more One Stop Superstore outlets in West M’sia within 6 months

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah-based company, TCT Trading Sdn Bhd, will establish another 16 One Stop Superstore outlets in West Malaysia within six months.

TCT Group director Dato’ Tan Kar Leong said the Covid-19 pandemic provided an opportune time to expand business because rental was low.

“That is why One Stop Superstore has expanded to Kuala Lumpur.”

The company currently operates 92 One Stop Superstore outlets, including three in Kuala Lumpur.

“We will open another 16 outlets in West Malaysia within six months.”

He said the company was looking into renting shoplots in Lotus’s stores, formerly known as Tesco, to establish One Stop Superstore outlets.

Tan said this to the media during the signing ceremony between TCT Trading Sdn Bhd and Sabah-based digital lifestyle application Morefun to make One Stop Superstore products available online with delivery services included.

One Stop Superstore also launched its own application at the event.

On another note, he said the Covid-19 pandemic has gravely affected business operators, particularly after June this year as the number of infections soared.

“When the MCO (movement control order) was lifted last year, retail business had actually improved because people had been staying at home for too long.

“But this year is different. Sales has dipped significantly after June this year, mainly because people dare not venture out and have less disposable income to spend.”

In order to survive, he said businesses must change.

During tough times, Tan said businesses have to look into generating more revenue and reducing expenses to manage their cash flow.

Since the pandemic, he said people have picked up new hobbies, such as gardening, as they spend more time at home and that created the demand for garden supplies that enabled One Stop Superstore to survive through these trying times.

“Now we have successfully made garden supplies the main feature of our stores.”

In addition, he said TCT Trading has also collaborated with Morefun to offer One Stop Superstore products online.

“We used to rely 100 per cent of our sales on physical stores. Now we have ventured into e-commerce and live sales.”

Tan said it was crucial for business operators to view from their clients’ perspective and meet their needs, and more importantly, be willing to change or risk being eliminated.

He said businesses must constantly improve as well.

“A lot of businesses are pessimistic, opting to close when the situation is grave.

“Businesses must change because things will turn for the better when the pandemic is over.”