19 new variant-of-concern cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 19 new Covid-19 variant-of-concern (VOC) cases between Aug 31 and Sept 13.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in its Twitter post on Sept 14 said the new VOC cases were Delta (17) and Beta (2), bringing the total cases to 35.

Meanwhile, State Housing and Local Government Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun in his statement said Sabah recorded 1,784 new cases on Tuesday, with 50.73 per cent cases detected from close contact screenings.

“Symptomatic screenings were 719 cases or 40.30 per cent, only two from existing clusters and 158 cases from other screenings.

“Of the total daily cases, 400 were in Category 1, 1,307 in Category 2, 10 in Category 3, Nine in Category 4 and 16 in Category 5. A total of 92.99 per cent of the patients are Malaysians,” he said.

Masidi also said that a total of 912 infections from the total number were backlog cases up to five days.