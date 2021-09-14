24 localities, involving 19 longhouses, in Sarawak placed under EMCO

KUCHING (Sept 14): A total of 24 localities have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), out of which 19 are longhouses, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee in its daily update statement said that the longhouses are located at Bintulu, Pakan, Julau, Meradong, Sarikei and Saratok.

In Bintulu, Rumah Jangu Anak Tahir at Ulu Sebauh, Rumah Sibat Anak Sumbang at Mile 29 Jalan Bintulu-Miri and Rumah Isa Anak Megong, Sg Sebemban at Kuala Tatau Coastal Road are placed under EMCO from Sept 13 to 26.

In Pakan, Rh Ningkan, Lubok Ubi; Rh Ajau, Ulu Kota; and Rh Jambai, Ulu Nunggang will be under the Order from Sept 14 to 27.

Other localities placed under EMCO from Sept 14 to 27 are Rh Bunyak, Nanga Dong in Julau; Rh Jawi, Sg Gemuan, Bintangor in Meradong; and Rh Gundak, Sgh Paoh Sarikei, Rh Guang Sg Tekalong and Rh Sumpun, Sg Selidap in Sarikei.

Rh Musit, Sg Kesuli, Bukit Sebangkoi in Sarikei is placed under EMCO from Sept 15 to 28.

In Saratok, localities placed under EMCO from Sept 15 to 29 are Rh Dickson Chendang, Rantau Kechala; Rh Kunjan, Bila Dua, Tekurap at Kabo; Rh Maling, Babang in Krian; Rh Juli, Lempa at Kabo; Rh Ikom, Senyawan; Rh Tayai, Tinting Kelampai, Abu in Krian; and Rh Anita, Balai Badak, Sg Kelampai.

Other localities placed under EMCO from Sept 13-26 are the rental rooms on top of 53 Mini Mart; rental room on top of Chieng Dental Shop at Jalan Keppel, Shahida Commercial Centre; and Doriwood Sdn Bhd Workers Quarters, all in Bintulu; as well as Tan Hock Kee Rental House (Patrick Rental House) on top of Sebauh Town shop and Workers Quarters at Ladang Jiba, Keresa Plantation (Block Nibong, Ratna and Rama) in Tubau, Sebauh.

SDMC added that the EMCO at seven localities have been extended.

The EMCO at Ladang TH Sg Rasau, Simunjan is extended from Sept 14 to 20 while Rh Walter, Munggu Demam in Sri Aman, Rh Endawi, Nanga Jela, Batang Ai and Rh Ubam, Lio, Engkilili in Lubok Antu will have the Order extended from Sept 14 to 28.

The EMCO at three localities in Serian, namely Kampung Simpok, Kampung Mundai and Kampung Lintang Baru have been extended from Sept 15 to 19.

Meanwhile, the committee said that the EMCO for 11 localities have come to an end today.

They are the rental room on top of Yeo’s Motor and Workers Quarters at Justrite 708 Kidurong Industrial Area in Bintulu; Rumah Jimbai Anak Saban, Sg Gerong, Jalan Spur Ulu Sebauh in Sebauh; Kampung Tuie in Pusa; Rh Machau, Nanga Kumpang, Rh Ujah, Pengasah, Engkilili and Rh Maria, Merbong, Engkilili in Lubok Antu; Rh Edwin, Gua Dunggat and Rh Dennis, Munggu Sawa Ili, Lingga in Sri Aman; Pekan Sebangan, Kampung Lutong and Kampung Menek, Sebuyau in Simunjan; and Rh Jelian, Wong Kerdat, Entabai in Julau.