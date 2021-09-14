53.5 pct of Malaysian population fully vaccinated against Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): A total of 17,480,766 or 53.5 per cent of the country’s population are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 as of yesterday.

According to Ministry of Health’s (MOH) data on https://covidnow.moh.gov.my, a sum of 21,573,348 or 66 per cent of the population have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

“For daily vaccination, 227,147 doses were administered yesterday, bringing the total doses administered under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK) to 38,990,335.

As of 11.59 pm yesterday (Sept 13), 104 actual deaths of Covid-19 were recorded, together with 309 were backlog deaths.

The latest figures brought the death toll due to Covid-19 in Malaysia to 21,124. – Bernama