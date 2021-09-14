Anwar maintains Pakatan never agreed to call off confidence vote against PM despite signing bipartisan MoU

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 14): Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim went on record today to assert Pakatan Harapan’s disagreement with the government’s move to rescind its pledge to hold a confidence vote against the newly-appointed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Anwar was the first to be given the floor in Parliament to debate the royal address as Opposition Leader.

In his speech, the Port Dickson MP voiced his protest against the decision, in which he said calling off the vote was never part of the negotiations that led to the signing of a historic memorandum of understanding yesterday.

Still, he said the debate around the new government’s legitimacy does not imply the withdrawal of support against efforts to put the country back on the recovery path and rein in the Covid-19 pandemic. — Malay Mail

