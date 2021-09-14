Bau quarry collapse: worker buried under rocks found dead

KUCHING (Sept 14): The quarry worker who was buried under large rock debris at a quarry in Kampung Tanjung Durian in Bau has been found dead.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operation Centre, the deceased, Anthony Kan-na, 49, was successfully removed from the excavator at 12.23pm today

The spokesperson said the excavators managed to excavate until a part of the excavator operator’s seat was found.

“The operations commander then instructed the firefighters to remove the trapped victim. At 12.23pm, the victim was successfully removed from the excavator and was handed over to the police,” he said.

The body of the deceased was taken to the Bau Hospital’s Forensic Medicine Department for further action.

During the incident yesterday, the victim, who was still inside the cabin of an excavator was buried under large rock debris after a quarry at Kampung Tanjung Durian in Bau collapsed.

The victim was said to be buried under a pile of large boulders along with the heavy machinery.

It is learnt that the worker was manoeuvring the excavator to do some levelling works before the site collapsed.

According to Bomba, prior to the incident, there was bombing conducted by the company at the quarry area.