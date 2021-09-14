Covid-19: 99.7 pct of Sarawak’s 1,983 cases in Category 1, 2

KUCHING (Sept 14): Some 99.7 per cent of Sarawak’s 1,983 new Covid-19 cases are in Category 1 and Category 2, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said.

There are four cases in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator) or 0.20 per cent of today’s total.

“Those with no symptoms (Category 1) numbered 1,505 (75.90 per cent) while those with mild symptoms (Category 2) numbered 472 (23.80 per cent). In total, those in Categories 1 and 2 account for 99.7 per cent of today’s number of cases,” SDMC said in its Covid-19 daily update.

One case each was recorded under Category 3 (lung infection) and Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen).

Kuching continued to top the list of new Covid-19 cases in the state with 561 cases out of the total recorded today, followed by Bintulu (355), Serian (257) and Sibu (145).

Districts that registered double-digit cases were Miri (88), Sri Aman (73), Lubok Antu (59), Bau (48), Tebedu (48), Saratok (42), Limbang (36), Belaga (36), Kapit (31), Subis (31), Pusa (28), Sarikei (23), Simunjan (17), Samarahan (15), Song (15), Tatau (14) and Betong (12).

For districts recording single-digit new cases, they were Meradong (8), Lundu (7), Sebauh (6), Selangau (6), Lawas (5), Beluru (4), Telang Usan (4), Bukit Mabong (3), Asajaya (2), Kanowit (2), Mukah (1) and Julau (1)

Seven other districts, namely Pakan, Dalat, Matu, Tanjung Manis, Marudi, Daro and Kabong, did not register any new cases for the day.

SDMC said that 1,386 of today’s new cases were detected from screenings of individuals with contact to positive cases; 80 from screenings of individuals from existing active clusters; 206 from screenings of symptomatic individuals at health facilities; and 311 from other screenings at health facilities.

As for Person-Under-Surveillance (PUS), there were 153 individuals who have checked into designated quarantine centres for their compulsory quarantine today. This brings the total of current PUS to 5,617 individuals at 105 hotels and non-hotel quarantine centres statewide.

To date, there are 148,444 individuals who have completed their quarantine period.