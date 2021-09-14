Covid-19: After eight days on top, Sarawak drops to second place with 1,983 cases today

KUCHING (Sept 14): Following eight consecutive days at the top of the list of new daily Covid-19 infections nationwide, Sarawak slipped down to second place today with 1,983 cases reported.

This was an over 56 per cent drop compared to the 3,522 cases recorded yesterday.

“Sarawak’s cumulative number of cases now stands at 162,303,” Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a Facebook post.

He said nationwide 15,669 new cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total of Covid-19 cases past the two million-mark to 2,011,440.

Selangor regained its place at the top of the table with 2,632 cases today.

Other states that recorded four-digit new cases were Johor (1,974), Sabah (1,784), Penang (1,651), Kelantan (1,406), and Kedah (1,207).

States and territories that recorded three-digit new cases were Perak (856), Pahang (763), Terengganu (483), Kuala Lumpur (411), Melaka (329), and Negeri Sembilan (143).

Also recording new cases were Perlis (30), Putrajaya (14), and Labuan (3).