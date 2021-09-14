Federal Govt-PH MoU will stop politicking – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability signed between the Federal government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) can put a stop to ‘politicking’ for the sake of the country’s development and the rakyat.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the MoU would also serve as a guide towards jointly finding resolutions for the current economic and health crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the state government, we feel that this MoU between the government and the opposition (PH) is the best and it will be able to put aside all political differences, stop politicking and ensure the country’s recovery, especially the economy so that it runs more smoothly and holistically,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hajiji said the signing of the MoU as a solution was the best course of action taken, especially during the current situation where many people in the country are affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Hajiji pointed out that the collaboration will be the platform to sit together and discuss what was best for the country.

“What is important now for the development of the country especially in the aspect of economy, which was severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, is political stability,” he said, adding that this cooperation was also in line with the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ concept introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Umno Sabah chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the bipartisan cooperation between the Federal Government and the opposition bloc is a positive turn of event, especially when the country is facing health and economic problems.

Although the cooperation was temporary where the opposition bloc are the opposition in the Dewan Rakyat, their views would still be taken into account by the government for the good of the country and the people, he said.

Bung Moktar was of the opinion that the agreement was made in the interest of the country and the people and added that the general election can be held after all the people in the country have been fully vaccinated.

According to Bung Moktar, the cooperation will not only bring benefits from a political point of view, but the benefits will also be translated into aspects of the country’s recovery post Covid-19.

“This cooperation will at least bring peace in the country, momentarily clear up political conflict and at the same time give the government space to focus fully on serving the people.

“We know the people are desperate for help, support and strong leadership, so this meaningful cooperation will provide an opportunity for the government to work more effectively,” said the Deputy Chief Minister.

The Kinabatangan Member of Parliament added the signing of the MoU formed a strong bipartisan cooperation and raises the spirit on ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ in line with the order of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin AlMustafa Billah Shah.

“We are confident that this Memorandum of Understanding will not only be able to put aside all political differences, but also be able to ensure that the country’s recovery runs holistically and inclusively,” he said.

Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairperson Datuk Christina Liew has described the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Government and PH on Monday as a momentous occasion in the political history of Malaysia.

She said the MoU on Political Stability and Transformation was a monumental step towards establishing political stability in the country for now.

“It is a historic and significant moment in tandem with the royal decree by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong that all parties need to practise ‘deliberative democracy’.

“Pakatan Harapan (PH) is putting the people’s interests and socio-economic well-being above politics to totally focus on combating the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuilding the battered economy.

“We hope the Government will consider the business and investment-friendly policies and strategies proposed by PH to restore investors’ confidence,” she said in a statement here, on Tuesday.

Liew, who is also Sabah PKR Chief, said PH believes the parliamentary and political reforms proposed by the Prime Minister to PH as part of the MOU, are a good start, adding that PH has proposed an even more comprehensive list.

However, the Tawau MP stressed that the bipartisan cooperation between the Government and the Opposition should not be misconstrued by any quarters as PH being a part of the Government.

“Bear in mind, our understanding with the Government does not bar us from performing our constitutional duties as His Majesty’s loyal opposition.

“As such, we will continue to provide constructive criticisms as well as checks and balances on the executive via Parliament,” Liew said.

The MoU, she added, is a very limited form of cooperation, only on very specific things or areas.

“We will continue to speak our minds and stand up against injustices, transgressions and wrongdoings,” she concluded.