Health Dept declares four new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak

KUCHING (Sept 14): The State Health Department today declared four new Covid-19 clusters in Sarawak, two of which were institution clusters.

In its daily update statement today, the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said the first institution cluster comprised staff and pupils of a childcare centre dubbed the Jalan Upland cluster.

A total of 51 out of 60 individuals screened tested positive, with one of the cases reported today.

The second institution cluster — Laman Bong Chin Cluster — involved the staff and residents of an old folks home located at Laman Bong Chin, Jalan Rock.

Ten out of a total 78 individuals screened were found positive with one more still waiting for test results

The remaining two new clusters were community clusters dubbed Kampung Segedup Cluster in Kuching and Jundak Saeh Merah Cluster in Subis.

The Kampung Segedup Cluster involves villagers from Kampung Segedup located in Jalan Batu Kawah here, where 12 out of 75 individuals screened were found positive, with 32 others still waiting for their test results.

Out of the positive cases from this cluster, three were reported today.

The Jundak Saeh Merah Cluster involves a longhouse located at Batu Anchau, Subis, which is currently placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO).

Out of the 35 individuals screened, 22 tested positive and one is still waiting for test results.

Eight new cases were reported from this cluster today.

The State Health Department also declared the end of two clusters in Kuching – the Jalan DBKU Cluster and Jalan Tenaga Cluster, which did not record new cases within the last 28 days.

Currently, there are 139 active clusters in Sarawak, with 17 recording a total of 80 new cases today.

The other clusters reporting new cases today were the Bungey 2 (29), Sepom Serian (10), Long Urun (9), Kampung Sikog (7), Galaxy (3), Opar (2); and one each from Duras, Jalan Usaha Jaya Dua, KM20 Jalan Betong, Mapu, Annah Rais, Bijongon, and Tinwar Keleku.

The remaining 122 clusters did not record any additional cases today.