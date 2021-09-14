KPDNHEP checks prices of Covid self-test kits at 40 pharmacies

SIBU (Sept 14): An inspection carried out by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Sibu branch has found 40 pharmacies here complying with the ceiling price for Covid-19 Antigen rapid self-test kits.

According to its chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward, the set ceiling wholesale and retail price is RM16 and RM19.90 respectively.

“Since the enforcement of the ceiling price for Covid-19 Antigen rapid test kits on Sept 5, KPDNHEP Sibu has not received any complaints.

“We will continue inspection to ensure compliance and urge traders to cooperate by keeping to the maximum price set,” he said to reporters after an inspection at PMG Pharmacy at Jalan Central, here yesterday.

Kelyn learned from pharmacist in-charge Michelle Chieng that about 150 to 300 kits were sold daily, and reminded traders that stern action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 if the self-test kits are sold above the ceiling price.

“Upon conviction, individuals can be fined up to RM100,000 or jailed not more than three years, or both, or issued compounds of up to RM50,000. Companies found guilty can face a maximum fine of RM500,000 or compounds of up to RM250,000,” he stated.

Asked on monitoring of self-test kits sold online, Kelyn, said their side had not received any information thus far but traders must still comply with the set pricing.

He advised consumers to ensure self-test kits bought online are genuine by checking the name of the products in the list of 14 companies registered with Medical Device Authority (MDA).

He also called on consumers to be the eyes and ears of the ministry by reporting sale of Covid self-test kits above the ceiling price to KPDNHEP Sibu branch at 084-335622.

Alternatively, send an email to [email protected], Ez ADU app, or WhatsApp to 019-279 4317.